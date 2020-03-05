Aruba First to Deliver Complete Family of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ Indoor Access Points

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that its full family of high performance indoor Wi-Fi 6 access points (APs) – including the Aruba 500 Series, 510 Series, 530 Series and 550 Series APs – have achieved Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance®, making it the industry’s first full family of Wi-Fi 6 indoor APs to be certified based on the Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi 6 testbed of products.





The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 certification is designed to distinguish Wi-Fi 6 products and networks that meet the highest standards for security and interoperability to deliver exceptional end user experiences and wireless stability. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 products provide significant capacity, performance and latency improvements to the entire Wi-Fi ecosystem, while ensuring that solutions from multiple vendors interoperate to help enable greater innovation and opportunity.

“Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 brings new possibilities that harness the power of Wi-Fi to connect users in more locations and with advanced security,” said Kevin Robinson, senior vice president of Marketing at Wi-Fi Alliance. “Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 further promotes interoperability and adherence to industry standards to ensure end users receive a superior Wi-Fi experience with their devices.”

As the market share leader in Wi-Fi 6 by revenue1, Aruba has always been on the forefront of wireless innovation to enable seamless, secure connectivity that bridges the physical and digital worlds. The Aruba 500, 510, 530 and 550 Series Wi-Fi 6 APs, combined with Aruba AI-powered software features, deliver high performance connectivity in extremely dense mobile and IoT deployments. They are also WPA3 and Enhanced Open-certified – providing next-generation security capabilities that combine improved cryptographic strength, resiliency and simpler deployment. With the ability to simultaneously serve multiple clients and types of traffic, the APs deliver up to four times the network performance of 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) APs.

Aruba’s Wi-Fi 6 APs also provide Aruba differentiated capabilities, such as AirMatch – Aruba’s next-generation AI-based RF optimization technology, zero downtime, live software upgrades, and the ability to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and Zigbee protocols – which allows organizations to connect with 74% of today’s IoT devices.

“A key tenet of our two decades-long leadership in Wi-Fi is the vital importance of interoperability and security,” said Chuck Lukaszewski, vice president of Wireless Standards and Strategy at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “As such, we are extremely proud to be among the first vendors to receive Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 certification across our portfolio of high performance Wi-Fi 6 APs. With rising device densities, surging bandwidth needs and sophisticated new security threats, it will be increasingly important for users to select devices that are certified to meet the market’s most exacting standards. As we continue to invest in Wi-Fi 6 development to support outdoor, hospitality and remote deployments, customers will be able to take even greater advantage of the emerging, innovative, next-generation use cases that Wi-Fi 6 is enabling.”

Additional Resources:

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is a leading provider of secure, intelligent networks that enable customers to thrive and deliver amazing digital experiences in the mobile, IoT and cloud era. We are changing the rules of networking to make it simple for IT and organizations to bridge the physical and digital worlds at the Edge.

To learn more, visit Aruba at http://www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at http://community.arubanetworks.com.

1 650 Group, 3Q CY19 802.11ax Market Share Report, December 2019

Contacts

Kathleen Keith



Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company



+1 707-529-4507



kathleen.keith@hpe.com

Jennifer Miu



Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company



+1 650-236-9532



jennifer.miu@hpe.com