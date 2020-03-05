Arista Showcases Cloud Networking for Healthy Hospitals at HIMSS 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced participation in the Healthy Hospital HIMSS Interoperability Showcase, a demonstration for secure, reliable hospital infrastructures. The companies, together, will emphasize mission critical networking requirements so that clinicians can focus on patient care free of application or network productivity issues.

Arista’s cognitive approach to networking, is built on cloud principles of availability, agility, automation and analytics, to deliver a combination of inference and real-time action. What this means for healthcare infrastructure is a network that:

Ensures access to mission critical health care applications.

Automatically prioritizes and optimizes patient monitoring, imaging, and EHR applications.

Cognitive edge for WiFi identifies healthcare clinicians/nurses kiosks running EHR applications and automatically prioritizes network access for those applications.

Provides a secure network infrastructure enabling surgical over-the-air prevention, automatically and accurately creates alerts and classifies wireless threats from hackers. With dedicated wireless intrusion prevention (WIPS) sensor, threats are detected and blocked instantly.

Minimizes hospital network downtime with cognitive WiFi AI and machine learning automated network problem resolution to improve the patient experience.

Quickly identifies and isolates with real time location services critical healthcare devices- EKG machines, incubators, etc.

To address these requirements, Medigate and Forescout provide an integrated solution that furthers the reliable, healthy network foundation Arista provides. The Forescout platform provides absolute device visibility and automated control to effectively manage cyber, operational and compliance risks while increasing security operations productivity. Medigate’s integrated cybersecurity solution provides comprehensive and accurate identification, profiling, policy creation and lifecycle management capabilities for all devices connected to the hospital network, fostering a Healthy Hospital through reducing risk and increasing operational efficiencies. Finally, Wellsheet’s AI-powered predictive workflow platform is integrated with both Epic and Cerner transforming the clinician experience in the EHR and reducing physician burnout, which is critical to a healthy hospital.

Arista at HIMSS

Arista is proud to be a Premier sponsor of the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase. Visit the Healthy Hospital Showcase, Booth #8300 in Hall E. Visit Arista in the Marketplace Kiosk: #8300 – 08.

For more insight check out Jayshree Ullal’s blog and join us for a webinar to learn more about building healthy hospital networks on Thursday, April 23, register here.

About Arista

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudEOS and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com.

Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. provides security at first sight. Our company delivers device visibility and control to enable enterprises and government agencies to gain complete situational awareness of their environments and orchestrate action. Forescout products deploy quickly with agentless, real-time discovery and classification of every IP-connected device, as well as continuous posture assessment. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

Medigate

Medigate is revolutionizing device security and management for medical and Internet of Things (IoT) devices in Healthcare, protecting clinical networks from cyberattacks. Medigate’s comprehensive and accurate device discovery capabilities combined with clinical-contextual anomaly detection enables automated, rule-based, clinically-driven security policies that keeps clinical networks and patients safe.

Wellsheet

Wellsheet’s predictive clinical workflow platform uses the FHIR API standards to work within an existing EHR to surface the most relevant content for physicians in a view that is contextualized and prioritized for their needs. Wellsheet’s SaaS-based offering reduces time spent in the EHR and physician burnout, while improving patient care, and is deployed in large healthcare providers. Learn more at www.Wellsheet.com and follow us on Twitter @Wellsheet_Inc

