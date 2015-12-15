Applied Information Introduces New Compact Low-Cost, Low-Power Monitor for Solar-Powered Traffic Control Devices

LPM 500-030 sends knockdown alerts, status and health of remote and solar infrastructure

Live product unveiling at 3:00 p.m. eastern on YouTube

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CV2X—Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, announced today a new compact Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring device that gives transportation engineers remote access to traffic control devices previously inaccessible due to a lack of sufficient electrical power or remote location.

The AI 500-030 LPM is a palm-sized monitoring device that leverages smaller, ultra-low-power microprocessors and cellular technology to provide a variety of applications for monitoring traffic control devices at a lower cost. Using less than 6 milliamps, the AI 500-030 LPM is capable of monitoring and reporting with virtually no impact on device battery life or performance. The product fits into the smallest control cabinets and is GPS and cellular plug and play for fast installation and automatic set up.

Once installed, the AI-500-030 LPM offers cellular connectivity, data collection, and access to Applied Information’s Glance™ platform. Glance is a cloud-based solution that enables 24/7 remote monitoring of solar panel, beacon, and battery health. System operation and reliability can be observed in real-time or through automatically generated reports. Additionally, as soon as a problem is detected in the field, email/text alerts are sent to notify the necessary personnel of the exact fault.

“By taking advantage of advances in electronic and cellular technology, the AI 500-030 LPM provides system managers with real-time access to all their field equipment regardless of location or size of the solar panel,” said Peter Ashley, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing. “The ultra-low power requirements greatly expand the number and types of devices that can be monitored.”

Select applications available from the AI 500-030 LPM include:

Knockdown detection

Battery health

Solar panel health

LED status

Lamp failure

Button pushes

System activations

Temperature and humidity

Types of devices that benefit from AI 500-030 installations include:

Pedestrian crossings

LED blank out signs

Warning Beacons

Regulatory signposts

LED edge-lit signs

Low overhead warnings

Hidden drive warnings

24X7 flashers

The AI 500-030 LPM is part of the Glance™ Smart City Supervisory System suite of products which can be monitored and managed from a tablet or smartphone and receive over the air software updates.

To watch the unveiling of the AI 500-030 LPM live at 3 p.m. eastern, sign up at https://appinfoinc.com/webinars/030-launch-webinar/

Images and Video of the product: https://appinfoinc.com/newsroom/ai-500-030/

To request a demo or quote: mailto:sales@appinfoinc.com

About Applied Information –

Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all of their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™ smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience and is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

Contacts

Bill Wells



+1 404-281-7490



bwells@appinfoinc.com