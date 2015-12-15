Applications Open for the Fourth Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars

Since its launch, 32 companies from around the world have completed the accelerator program, and 75% have secured pilots or agreements with a division or business unit of Comcast NBCUniversal

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars, announced today it is now accepting applications for its next program and is seeking startups from around the world that are developing innovations surrounding Connected Living, Next Gen Entertainment, Future of Work, and Personalized Experiences. Founders are encouraged to apply now through May 12, 2021 for this year’s program, which begins in August 2021.

The accelerator is part of Comcast NBCUniversal’s LIFT Labs, a comprehensive program that helps elevate startups through programming, mentorship from Comcast NBCUniversal leaders and partners, and educational resources designed to help entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses. Since its launch, 32 companies from around the world have completed the accelerator program, and 75% have secured pilots or agreements with a division or business unit of Comcast NBCUniversal. The LIFT Labs Accelerator specifically focuses on helping founders sharpen business models, understand product and market fit, gain valuable connections and insights, growth tactics and fundraising strategies. In our 2020 class, 80% of the companies had at least one founder who identifies as a Person of Color, and 45% of the companies had at least one founder who identifies as female.

“With the fourth class of the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, we will continue our company’s long-standing tradition of supporting startups on their journeys. Employees from across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky work directly with founders to provide mentorship and advice, and in turn we have the opportunity to learn from this next generation of innovators and problem solvers,” said Emily Waldorf, SVP, Growth Development, Comcast Cable. “The Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator has helped many startups build and grow successful businesses, while benefitting Comcast through collaboration and partnerships. We are excited to see what this next class will do.”

Applicants selected by Comcast NBCUniversal and Techstars will participate in a 13-week program followed by a Demo Day scheduled for November 2021. The startups will work directly with mentors and product experts from across Comcast NBCUniversal’s businesses, including the XFINITY teams; NBC and Telemundo owned local broadcast stations; NBCUniversal cable networks; Sky; Universal Studios; Universal Theme Parks; DreamWorks Animation; Illumination; Comcast Business; Comcast Strategic Development; Comcast Spectacor; and LIFT Labs, as well as mentors from Techstars’ expansive network.

Techstars’ KJ Singh will serve as the Managing Director of the 2021 accelerator and work in collaboration with the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs team led by Danielle Cohn, Vice President, Startup Engagement and Head of LIFT Labs and Luke Butler, Senior Director, Startup Engagement and LIFT Labs to lead the program’s strategy and selection process.

For more information, including access to free resources, visit www.ComcastNBCULIFT.com follow @LIFT_Labs on Twitter.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,300 companies with a combined market cap of more than $193B. www.techstars.com

