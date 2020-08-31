Alarm.com On-Site Wrap Up Named ESX People’s Choice Award Winner

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On-Site Wrap Up from Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) has been voted the 2020 ESX People’s Choice Award winner by people across the security community. The Alarm.com MobileTech application feature received the most votes among the 17 category winners from the 2020 ESX Innovation Awards that were selected to participate in the inaugural ESX People’s Choice Award. On-Site Wrap Up was this year’s Installation/Service Tools category winner.

“ Working with our partners, we created On-Site Wrap Up to help them streamline processes, improve efficiency and deliver high-quality customer service,” said Adam Brandfass, director of product management at Alarm.com. “ We’re honored that the security industry voted On-Site Wrap Up as the People’s Choice. This recognition further fuels our passion to help our partners solve everyday problems through go-to applications like MobileTech and many other valuable Alarm.com resources.”

With auto-validated actions from the Alarm.com system, and customized actions to fit the operations of the business, the On-Site Wrap Up feature makes sure field technicians are delivering consistent, high-quality service during each customer visit. Service providers can set standard actions to be completed during customer visits and create specific actions to satisfy any business need or process to ensure that company’s best practices are followed. By confirming that every technical check is complete, the MobileTech app helps reduce the need for additional service calls in the future, lowering support costs and freeing up technician’s time for other jobs. In addition, On-Site Wrap Up can be used to help reinforce behaviors learned during training and establish consistency across installs.

On-Site Wrap Up also earned a 2020 SIA New Product Showcase award and a 2020 Security Sales & Integration Most Valuable Product award. The feature is available through the Alarm.com MobileTech app and on the Partner Portal for Alarm.com and PointCentral technicians and service managers.

