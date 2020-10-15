Advantech Opens New Offices in United States/Canada

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advantech (TAIDEX: 2395), a global leader of embedded computing platforms and Industrial IoT solutions, today announced the opening of three new branch offices in Downers Grove, Illinois; Danvers, Massachusetts; and Toronto, Canada. These new locations extend our reach and responsiveness to our ever-growing client base. We are committed to being part of the communities we serve and delivering the best service possible to our customers and partners. We will make every effort to have a physical presence and expand our value to achieve this. “Each new office, both present and future, will enhance local presence, allow us to be more attached to local markets and allow us to be engaged with the local customers. It also allows us to attract local talents, and grow local leadership,” said Ween Niu, GM Advantech USA.





In line with its goal to continue to grow and progress in enabling edge intelligence and transforming smart cities worldwide, Advantech is accelerating the deployment of other branch locations throughout North America/Canada as well to better leverage emerging businesses in AI and IIoT.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications—driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT—while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. Advantech is a subsidiary of Advantech Co., Ltd. (TAIDEX: 2395). For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook and LinkedIn.

