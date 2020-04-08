Actian Featured in CRN’s 2020 Partner Program Guide

Annual Guide Recognizes the IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actian, the leader in hybrid data management, cloud data warehouses and data integration, is being recognized by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel.

The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program to compile this guide. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with Actian stands among the top technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.

This is the second year that Actian has been recognized as part of CRN’s Partner Program Guide. The Actian Partner Program consists of a global network of over 350 distributors, value added resellers, managed service providers, independent software vendors, system integrators and OEMs. By joining the program, partners benefit from offering competitive solutions while receiving industry-leading incentives and comprehensive support packages. In 2019 alone, the channel generated more than half of Actian’s revenue.

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

“We’re pleased to be listed for the second year in a row as one of the most rewarding partner programs for technology companies by CRN,” said Marc Potter, Chief Revenue Officer at Actian. “We‘re committed to investing in and supporting our partners through our portfolio of hybrid data solutions to further drive business performance and innovation in the market.”

Actian offers hybrid data technologies and solutions, including Actian AvalancheTM hybrid cloud data warehouse, Actian DataConnectTM Data Integration Platform and Actian ZenTM Embedded Database, to help enterprises gain a competitive advantage by analyzing data for real-time insights that can be acted upon in a business moment.

The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN ® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

