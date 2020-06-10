Accel Entertainment Announces Expansion into Georgia

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) (“Accel” or the “Company”), a leading distributed gaming operator, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Tom’s Amusement Company, Inc. (“Tom’s Amusement”), a Southeastern US amusement operator and Master Licensee in the state of Georgia led by Emily Dunn. The acquisition is expected to close in early July subject to regulatory approvals including the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

Transaction highlights include:

Expands Accel’s operations into the Southeastern United States;

Adds 11 Georgia Coin Operated Amusement Machine (“COAM”) Class B locations which include a total of 65 Class B COAM terminals to the Accel portfolio;

Operations in more than 110 amusement locations across the Southeastern US; and

Acquires (through Tom’s Amusement) a Georgia COAM Class B Master License.

Accel CEO Andy Rubenstein commented, “ The acquisition of Tom’s Amusement immediately provides Accel with access to the attractive Southeastern US market, an underpenetrated market which we think has significant growth opportunity, and is in line with our previously stated strategy to expand Accel’s presence both organically and through acquisitions. Tom’s Amusement is a high integrity, well-run, highly respected company that shares many of the entrepreneurial attributes upon which Accel was built. I am confident Tom’s Amusement is the perfect partner for our company and we look forward to helping Emily grow her brand.”

“ Today’s announcement with Accel is an exciting next step for the evolution of Tom’s Amusement,” said Emily Dunn, owner and CEO of Tom’s Amusement. “ By partnering with an industry leader like Accel, we are able to more quickly accelerate our growth plans and leverage the many benefits that increased innovation and scale brings to our establishment owners and playing customers. We could not be more thrilled to become a part of the Accel family and look forward to establishing Accel’s presence in the Southeast under the Tom’s Amusement brand. I know my late husband Tom, the founder of Tom’s Amusement, would be very proud and excited about this partnership.”

Founded in 1984, Tom’s Amusement Company provides the latest and most reliable amusement equipment on the market to locations such as bowling centers, sports bars, restaurants and skating rinks. Fully licensed in the state of Georgia, Tom’s carries a comprehensive line of equipment such as video games, pinball machines, pool tables, air-hockey tables, ATMs, jukeboxes, dartboards, sticker and capsule machines, and merchandise cranes.

About Accel

Accel is a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois market. Accel’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

