Abracon Reveals Brand Refresh

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Abracon, LLC (Abracon), a global leader in frequency control, timing, power magnetics, RF antenna, and connectivity solutions, launched a brand refresh today that reflects what Abracon has become since 1992: A solutions leader that empowers innovative, connected IoT technology solutions by providing the latest technical design support and global supply chain flexibility to solve customers’ unique challenges of today.

The refreshed identity includes new logos, website enhancements and refined messaging that support the company’s enriched mission while uniting the Abracon brands and staying true to the company’s core values. The new Abracon logo, which has an upward-facing triangle shape, embodies the company’s growth and commitment to three key principles: quality, service and innovation.

“Abracon’s acquisition of ILSI America and its subsidiary brands (Ecliptek, ILSI, MMD and Oscilent) in December 2019 positioned the company to evolve its brand identity to leverage the strength of our united brands in the industry,” said Abracon CEO Michael Calabria.

Thanks to a new corporate look and a digital transformation, the refreshed identity blends Abracon’s deep brand portfolio into a unified family. Together, the Abracon brands deliver applied innovation, agile support, global distribution and supply chain flexibility.

The brands powered by Abracon (Ecliptek, ILSI, MMD and Oscilent) will retain their unique identities, but now they will share the same color palette and other corporate design elements. The new brand colors represent Abracon’s growth and modernization over the last 30 years as well as the future that the company sees itself moving toward. For example, a vibrant new “Electric Blue” speaks to the energy that Abracon brings to the market.

The Abracon website now brings the company’s brands into one integrated public website, www.abracon.com, that serves all Abracon brands. Visitors can navigate by brand name or by product type to find their ideal solution.

Abracon is an industry leader in passive components, providing specialized timing / frequency control, power magnetics, RF antenna and connectivity solutions through a global distribution network. With service, quality and technical expertise at the company’s core, Abracon enables innovative, connected IoT solutions in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense and beyond. Abracon powers the Ecliptek, ILSI, MMD and Oscilent brands, delivering the latest technical design support and global supply chain flexibility to solve customers’ unique challenges of today. For more information, visit www.abracon.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

